The Green - March 24, 2017

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published March 24, 2017 at 5:39 PM EDT
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Gov. John Carney unveiled his 2018 budget plan this week.  We discuss his plans to overcome the state's $386 million shortfall with political reporter James Dawson.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss Gov. Carney's 2018 budget plan and reaction to it.

The week in Washington DC saw the House GOP’s proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare fail, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch face marathon questioning from senators at his conformation hearing and he debate over President Trump's budget proposal continue.  Delaware' senior senator, Tom Carper, stopped by to discus those topics.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Sen. Tom Carper.

State Rep. John Kowalko recently visited the UK to learn more about what put it at the forefront of wind energy. We’ll talk with Kowalko about what he learned and how it could be applied to rebooting Delaware’s offshore wind prospects. 

Delaware Public Media's James Morrison interviews State Rep. John Kowalko about wind power prospects in the First State.

The Delaware Theatre Company has announced its lineup for the 2017-2018 season. In our latest Arts Playlist,  Mark Arehart talks with Andy Truscott, the company’s director of marketing and development, about what people can expect from the DTC in the coming year.

Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews Delaware Theatre Company Director of Marketing and Development Andy Truscott.

Delaware Sea Grant and 32 other sea grant programs in the U.S. face an uncertain future under President Trump’s recent budget proposal, which cuts funding for them completely.  Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes examines what impact that would have on coastal research in the First State.

Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes examines the impact possible funding cuts could have on Delaware Sea Grant.

