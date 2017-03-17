The Green - March 17, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

A study of the financial impact of Wilmington Education Improvement Commission’s plan to move city schools from the Christina School District to Red Clay is nearly complete. Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a deeper look at what it tells about how each district’s bottom line will be affected - and who may be picking up the tab.

GREENSEG1-3-17-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss potential financial obstacles facing WEIC's plans. Listen • 14:19

The General Assembly resumed its session this week. Political reporter James Dawson returns to The Green to offer his take on the top stories at Legislative Hall and beyond and what they mean.

GREENSEG2-3-17-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss the latest headlines from Legislative Hall and beyond. Listen • 7:19

In our Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart focuses on a youth art showcase at the Delaware Art Museum, the 12 x 12 Exhibition.

GREENSEG3-3-17-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart talks with Delaware Art Museum's Eliza Jarvis about the "12 X 12 Exhibition." Listen • 6:19

Autism Delaware is prepping for one of its major fundraisers, next month's Walk for Autism and trying to make people aware of its work and its needs. In this week's Enlighten Me, we talk to Autism Delaware officials about what they've accomplished and what’s next for the organization.