The Green - March 17, 2017
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
A study of the financial impact of Wilmington Education Improvement Commission’s plan to move city schools from the Christina School District to Red Clay is nearly complete. Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a deeper look at what it tells about how each district’s bottom line will be affected - and who may be picking up the tab.
The General Assembly resumed its session this week. Political reporter James Dawson returns to The Green to offer his take on the top stories at Legislative Hall and beyond and what they mean.
In our Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart focuses on a youth art showcase at the Delaware Art Museum, the 12 x 12 Exhibition.
Autism Delaware is prepping for one of its major fundraisers, next month's Walk for Autism and trying to make people aware of its work and its needs. In this week's Enlighten Me, we talk to Autism Delaware officials about what they've accomplished and what’s next for the organization.