The Green - March 10, 2017

Gov. John Carney plans to change the focus of the state Department of Education placing the emphasis on support rather than regulation. Contributor Larry Nagengast digs in to what that may look like as new Education Sec. Susan Bunting gets to work.

GREENSEG1-3-10-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss what Delaware's Dept. of Education will look like under Gov. Carney and new Ed. Secretary Susan Bunting. Listen • 15:29

Police departments across the state, including the one in Dover, see the state’s opioid crisis first hand on a daily basis. Delaware Public Media's James Morrison heads on out on the streets of the state capital to examine one part of Dover PD’s response: a diversion program called the Angel program.

GREENSEG2-3-10-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's James Morrison examines Dover PD's efforts to battle the opioid epidemic with its Angel program Listen • 5:20

We also discuss family caregiver issues in the First State and the impact the House GOP’s Obamacare replacement bill on older Delawareans with AARP’s Vice President of State Advocacy Elaine Ryan.

GREENSEG3-1-10-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews AARP Vice President of State Advocacy Elaine Ryan. Listen • 11:59

In this week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart talks to an author who turned to Hagley Museum to tell the story of an industrial designer who helped develop the look and feel of radios and TVs over the years.