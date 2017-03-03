The Green - March 3, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Democrat Stephanie Hansen won the highly anticipated special election in the State Senate’s 10th District. Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson stops by The Green to offer his insight into that result and its implications.

GREENSEG1-3-3-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media news director Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss the result of the 10th State Senate District special election. Listen • 10:49

Delaware State University president Harry Willliams joined other leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Washington DC this week to meet with President Trump. We talk with Harry Williams about Trump’s commitment to HBCUs.

GREENSEG2-3-3-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's James Morrison interviews Delaware State University president Harry Williams. Listen • 10:24

In the second part of our 2 part History Matters on the Underground Railroad in Delaware, we focus in fugitive narratives - pamphlets published before, during and after the Civil War by the runaway slaves or abolitionists helping them. We highlight a series produced a Delaware-born slave Solomon Bayley that provide a first-hand account of what his life was like as slave, escaping to freedom and what he did once he was free.

GREENSEG3-3-3-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly highlights fugitive narratives produced by runaway slaves in the second part of a two-part History Matters on Delaware and the Underground Railroad. Listen • 7:29

Our latest Arts Playlist takes us to the annual Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition currently running at Delaware State University's Art/Gallery Center.

GREENSEG4-3-3-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart visits the Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition in our Arts Playlist. Listen • 7:59

In this week's Enlighten Me, science reporter Katie Peikes talks to the UD professor who 18 years ago discovered the star NASA recently found has 7 earth-like planets orbiting it.