The Green - February 24, 2017
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
The Wilmington Education Improvement Commission’s plan to bolster high-poverty schools got limited support from lawmakers last year. This year – WEIC is hoping for more – but already faces multiple obstacles. We take an in-depth look at what’s next for the group and its efforts
Our new Arts Playlist highlights a program at the Brandywine River Museum of Art that eaches out to those with dementia.
Our latest History Matters focuses on one best known station masters on Underground Railroad in Delaware - Thomas Garrett. We examine Garrett’s famous 1848 trial and his legacy in part one of a two-part History Matters on the Underground Railroad in the First State.
This week's Enlighten me introduces us a couple helping fund head and throat cancer research at Christiana Care following their own cancer scare.