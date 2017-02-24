© 2021
Delaware Headlines

The Green - February 24, 2017

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published February 24, 2017 at 3:27 PM EST
the_green_small_web.jpg

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

The Wilmington Education Improvement Commission’s plan to bolster high-poverty schools got limited support from lawmakers last year. This year – WEIC is hoping for more – but already faces multiple obstacles.  We take an in-depth look at what’s next for the group and its efforts

GREENSEG1-2-24-17.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss what's next for WEIC's plans in the face of the state's budget crunch and other obstacles.

Our new Arts Playlist highlights a program at the Brandywine River Museum of Art that  eaches out to those with dementia.

GREENSEG2-2-24-17.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews ARTZ Philadelphia founder and executive director Susan Shifrin about "Meet Me at the Museum and Make Memories" at the Brandywine River Museum.

Our latest History Matters focuses on one best known station masters on Underground Railroad in Delaware - Thomas Garrett. We examine Garrett’s famous 1848 trial and his legacy in part one of a two-part History Matters on the Underground Railroad in the First State.

GREENSEG3-2-24-17.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly highlights the story of Thomas Garrett, an Underground Railroad stationmaster in Delaware, in this month's History Matters.

This week's Enlighten me introduces us a couple helping fund head and throat cancer research at Christiana Care following their own cancer scare.

GREENSEG4-2-24-17.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes interviews Gregg and Stacey Bacchieri abut their donation to cancer care and research at Christiana Care.

Delaware HeadlinesChristiana CareBrandywine River Museum of Artwilmington education improvement commissionDelaware Historical SocietyWEICThomas Garrett
