The Green - February 24, 2017

The Wilmington Education Improvement Commission’s plan to bolster high-poverty schools got limited support from lawmakers last year. This year – WEIC is hoping for more – but already faces multiple obstacles. We take an in-depth look at what’s next for the group and its efforts

GREENSEG1-2-24-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss what's next for WEIC's plans in the face of the state's budget crunch and other obstacles. Listen • 16:09

Our new Arts Playlist highlights a program at the Brandywine River Museum of Art that eaches out to those with dementia.

GREENSEG2-2-24-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews ARTZ Philadelphia founder and executive director Susan Shifrin about "Meet Me at the Museum and Make Memories" at the Brandywine River Museum. Listen • 12:29

Our latest History Matters focuses on one best known station masters on Underground Railroad in Delaware - Thomas Garrett. We examine Garrett’s famous 1848 trial and his legacy in part one of a two-part History Matters on the Underground Railroad in the First State.

GREENSEG3-2-24-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly highlights the story of Thomas Garrett, an Underground Railroad stationmaster in Delaware, in this month's History Matters. Listen • 10:44

This week's Enlighten me introduces us a couple helping fund head and throat cancer research at Christiana Care following their own cancer scare.