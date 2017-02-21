The Green - February 17, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Our focus this week falls on upcoming special elections in the First State.

The result in the race for the 10th District State Senate will decide control of the legislature’s upper chamber, making it one of the most hotly contested legislative races in recent memory. Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson reached out to all three candidates running for interviews.

After multiple requests, Republican John Marino declined our invitation through his campaign manager. So, we bring you our conversations with the other two candidates, Democrat Stephanie Hansen and Libertarian Joseph Lazendorfer.

GREENSEG1-2-17-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson interviews Democratic 10th State Senate District special election candidate Stephanie Hansen. Listen • 10:14

GREENSEG2-2-17-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson interviews Libertarian 10th State Senate District special election candidate Joseph Lazendorfer. Listen • 11:04

Some Kent County voter head to the polls next month to fill a vacant Levy Court seat. Two candidates are vying to replace Democrat Brad Eaby in the Second District. Eaby is stepping down to take a job with the state. And that special election to fill his seat is set for March 21. Delaware Public Media’s James Morrison recently sat down with both candidates to discuss the race and the issues they’re focused on.

GREENSEG3-2-17-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s James Morrison interviews Andrea Kreiner, Democratic candidate in the 2nd District Levy Court special election. Listen • 9:49

GREENSEG4-2-17-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s James Morrison interviews James Hosfelt, Republican candidate in the 2nd District Levy Court special election. Listen • 9:39

In our latest piece from Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative, Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes examines the threat avian flu poses in the region and some new efforts to address that threat.