The Green - February 10, 2017
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
Two language-themed charter schools have found homes practically side by side at a former DuPont office complex just outside Wilmington. We examine how Odyssey and Academia Antonia Alonso got there and how their proximity is leading to collaboration.
Reports that President Trump may try to cut funding to the National Endowment for the Arts has groups – including some here in Delaware – a bit concerned. Delaware Arts Alliance Executive Director Gullermina Gonzalez joins us to discuss what impact such a funding cut could have in the First State
We often cover issues surrounding the state’s poultry industry, but rarely talk about daily work of chicken farmers. This week, Delaware Public Media’s Katie Peikes takes us inside a local organic chicken house to offer a snapshot of its operations.
Prison reform was in the news this week in the wake of last week's hostage standoff at Vaughn Correctional Center that left one correctional officer dead. Recently, a student in our Generation Voice project at Mount Pleasant High School examined an issue prison reform advocates often highlight as a problem - the school to prison pipeline We bring you that student's piece this week.
In his week's Enlighten Me, we share the story of a 52-year-old Delawarean who’s getting a second chance at an Ivy League education, battling back from addiction and homelessness to study at the University of Pennsylvania.