The Green - February 10, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Two language-themed charter schools have found homes practically side by side at a former DuPont office complex just outside Wilmington. We examine how Odyssey and Academia Antonia Alonso got there and how their proximity is leading to collaboration.

GREENSEG1-2-10-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss collaboration between language-themed charter schools, Odyssey and Academia Antonia Alonso. Listen • 15:09

Reports that President Trump may try to cut funding to the National Endowment for the Arts has groups – including some here in Delaware – a bit concerned. Delaware Arts Alliance Executive Director Gullermina Gonzalez joins us to discuss what impact such a funding cut could have in the First State

GREENSEG2-2-10-17.mp3 Mark Arehart interviews Delaware Arts Alliance Executive Director Guillermina Gonzalez on the the future of funding for the arts. Listen • 11:09

We often cover issues surrounding the state’s poultry industry, but rarely talk about daily work of chicken farmers. This week, Delaware Public Media’s Katie Peikes takes us inside a local organic chicken house to offer a snapshot of its operations.

GREENSEG3-2-10-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes reports on what goes on inside of an organic chicken house. Listen • 4:10

Prison reform was in the news this week in the wake of last week's hostage standoff at Vaughn Correctional Center that left one correctional officer dead. Recently, a student in our Generation Voice project at Mount Pleasant High School examined an issue prison reform advocates often highlight as a problem - the school to prison pipeline We bring you that student's piece this week.

GREENSEG4-2-10-17.mp3 Mount Pleasant HS sophomore Amaya Williams examines the school-to-prison pipeline in a piece from our Generation Voice project in the Brandywine School District. Listen • 7:04

In his week's Enlighten Me, we share the story of a 52-year-old Delawarean who’s getting a second chance at an Ivy League education, battling back from addiction and homelessness to study at the University of Pennsylvania.