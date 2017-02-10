© 2021
Delaware Headlines

The Green - February 10, 2017

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published February 10, 2017 at 4:36 PM EST
the_green_small_web.jpg

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Two language-themed charter schools have found homes practically side by side at a former DuPont office complex just outside Wilmington. We examine how Odyssey and Academia Antonia Alonso got there and how their proximity is leading to collaboration.

GREENSEG1-2-10-17.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss collaboration between language-themed charter schools, Odyssey and Academia Antonia Alonso.

Reports that President Trump may try to cut funding to the National Endowment for the Arts has groups – including some here in Delaware – a bit concerned. Delaware Arts Alliance Executive Director Gullermina Gonzalez joins us to discuss what impact such a funding cut could have in the First State

GREENSEG2-2-10-17.mp3
Mark Arehart interviews Delaware Arts Alliance Executive Director Guillermina Gonzalez on the the future of funding for the arts.

We often cover issues surrounding the state’s poultry industry, but rarely talk about daily work of chicken farmers. This week, Delaware Public Media’s Katie Peikes takes us inside a local organic chicken house to offer a snapshot of its operations.

GREENSEG3-2-10-17.mp3
Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes reports on what goes on inside of an organic chicken house.

Prison reform was in the news this week in the wake of last week's hostage standoff at Vaughn Correctional Center that left one correctional officer dead.  Recently, a student in our Generation Voice project at Mount Pleasant High School examined an issue prison reform advocates often highlight as a problem - the school to prison pipeline  We bring you that student's piece this week.

GREENSEG4-2-10-17.mp3
Mount Pleasant HS sophomore Amaya Williams examines the school-to-prison pipeline in a piece from our Generation Voice project in the Brandywine School District.

In his week's Enlighten Me, we share the story of a 52-year-old Delawarean who’s getting a second chance at an Ivy League education, battling back from addiction and homelessness to study at the University of Pennsylvania.

GREENSEG5-2-10-17.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews contributor Eileen Dallabrida about her story on 52-year-old Penn student Vernell Brown.

