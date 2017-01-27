The Green - January 27, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

One of former Gov. Jack Markell’s education legacies is the creation of a language immersion program in state schools – a program which has growth quickly since starting in 2012 at just 3 schools. Contributor Larry Nagengast takes an in-depth look at the program’s expansion and what’s next for it.

GREENSEG1-1-27-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss Delaware's language immersion program. Listen • 15:09

Political reporter James Dawson stops by to update what lawmakers are up to at Legislative Hall.

GREENSEG2-1-27-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss this week's top political/legislative stories. Listen • 5:50

Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly reports on the local response to news of executive orders from President Trump that will block immigrants coming to the U.S., including at least four refugee families are expected to arrive in the First State over the next 30 days.

GREENSEG3-1-27-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly reports on a rally protesting executive order from President Trump that could block refugee families scheduled to settle in Delaware. Listen • 5:24

This month’s History Matters takes us to the Delaware Historical Society for its reflection on the 40th Anniversary of the TV mini-series Roots.

GREENSEG4-1-27-17.mp3 History Matters - Reconsidering Roots Listen • 10:19

Recently some students in our Generation Voice youth media project at Mt Pleasant high school in the Brandywine School District have been working on interviewing skills. As part of that effort, they were asked to sit down with their parents or other relatives and dig deeper into their stories and their relationships. Some of these interviews sparked frank and candid conversations - conversations we'll share over the next couple of weeks in our Enlighten Me segment.