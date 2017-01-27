The Green - January 20, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Delaware’s new governor stepped into office this week. John Carney took the oath of office Tuesday, becoming the First State's 74th chief executive. We have his inaugural address in its entirety.

GREENSEG1-1-20-17.mp3 Listen to John Carney's full inaugural address. Listen • 12:39

Following Tuesday's pomp and circumstance, it was time for Gov. Carney to get to work, alongside lawmakers at Legislative Hall. Political reporter James Dawson stops by to offer his perspective on we learned from Carney's inaugural address and his first steps at Delaware’s chief executive - as well as what lawmakers were doing this week.

GREENSEG2-1-17-20.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss Gov. Carney's inaugural address and first moves in office. Listen • 14:08

Congress has started laying the groundwork for repealing the Affordable Care Act, but there's still no clarity on what may take its place. Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly interviewed the state’s departing Health and Social Services Secretary, Rita Landgraf, about the implications of repealing Obamacare may have here in Delaware.

GREENSEG3-1-17-20.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly interviews departing DHSS Sec. Rita Langdraf about possible fallout of Obamacare repeal in Delaware. Listen • 11:09

Our latest Arts Playlist focuses the new crop Individual Artist Fellowships handed out by The Delaware Division of the Arts. Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews DDOA Program Director Roxanne Stanulis about the selection process and award winners.