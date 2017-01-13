The Green - January 13, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

The Trump transition and the President-elect’s cabinet picks were center stage this week on Capitol Hill. Sen. Tom Carper joins us on The Green to discuss that transition, the flurry of confirmation hearings, Obamacare repeal and more.

GREENSEG1-1-13-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Sen. Tom Carper - Part I Listen • 14:59

GREENSEG2-1-13-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Sen. Tom Carper - Part I Listen • 12:19

Delaware's General Assembly reconvened this week in Dover and we check in with our political reporter James Dawson to get up to speed on how lawmakers and the incoming and outgoing governors view the central issue they face - a projected $350 million budget deficit.

GREENSEG3-1-13-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss Gov. Markell's final budget proposal and reaction to it. Listen • 8:24

The $1.5 million deal settling the lawsuit stemming from the fatal police shooting of Jeremy McDole was approved this week. A federal judge signed off on the settlement between McDole’s family and the city of Wilmington Tuesday. Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly sat down with McDole family lawyer Tom Crumplar afterwards to discuss the settlement and reflect on the case.

GREENSEG4-1-13-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly interviews McDole family attorney Tom Crumplar. Listen • 6:15

In our latest piece from Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative, Delaware Public Media's James Morrison tells us about a well-known sea vessel that’s slated to become part of an artificial reef off Delaware’s coast.