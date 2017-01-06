The Green - January 6, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

The new year brings some new faces to some of the top offices in the State of Delaware. We have inaugural address from two sworn in this week – New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki.

GREENSEG1-1-6-17.mp3 New Castle Co. executibe Matt Meyer's inaugural speech. Listen • 7:39

GREENSEG2-1-6-17.mp3 Wilmington mayor Mike Purzycki's inaugural speech. Listen • 8:24

Our latest piece from Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative focuses on efforts to eliminate "ghost pots" - derelict crab pots killing crabs and other marine species in the Chesapeake Bay region, including Delaware.

GREENSEG3-1-6-17.mp3 Contributor Pamela D'Angelo examines efforts to eliminate "ghost pots" in a piece from Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative. Listen • 4:29

Our Arts Playlist takes us to Delaware Art Museum to preview an exhibit opening soon that highlights 25 years of the Society of Independent Artists.

GREENSEG4-1-6-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews Delaware Art Museum Curator Heather Campbell Coyle about museum’s “No Jury No Prizes” exhibit. Listen • 11:24

In History Matters, we chat with Delawarean and food historian Roger Horowitz about the history and impact of kosher foods. The director of Hagley Museum’s Center for the History of Business, Technology, and Society recently penned the book, “Kosher USA – How Coke Became Kosher and Other Tales of Modern Food.”