The Green - December 16, 2016

The Electoral College – including its voters in Delaware – will cast ballots making Donald Trump the nation’s new president next week. But with Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote over Trump, there’s a renewed argument about ditching the Electoral College. Our political reporter James Dawson gauges the local response to making such a move.

Delaware Public Media Political reporter James Dawson examines the future of the Electoral College with local lawmakers and experts.

If you’re a proponent of the federal government taking a more active role in preventing climate change, you may be a little less hopeful following this election. But there’s a possibility the judicial branch could force President-elect Donald Trump to adopt a more climate friendly approach to governing. Delaware Public Media's James Morrison explores that possibility with Widener Univ. Delaware Law School professor Jim May.

Delaware Public Media's James Morrison interviews Widener University Delaware Law School professor James May about 21 young people in Oregon is suing the federal gov't. for not doing enough to prevent climate change.

A new University of Delaware head football coach officially landed in the Blue Hen nest this week. Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne introduces us to Danny Rocco and has more on the decision to bring him to UD.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne reports on UD hiring Danny Rocco as its head football coach.

Creative Aging - the idea of keeping your mind sharp through painting, dancing, writing or doing anything creative as you get older - is gaining traction in the First State. Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart interviews Kristin Pleasanton, Deputy Director of Delaware Division of the Arts, about Creative Aging.

Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews Kristin Pleasanton, Deputy Director of Delaware Division of the Arts, about Creative Aging.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, students at Mount Pleasant High School part of Generation Voice - Delaware Public Media’s youth radio program there - recorded a conversation with a loved one. Their conversations were inspired by - and are part of - the Great Thanksgiving Listen, a national education project developed by StoryCorps. In this week’s Enlighten Me - we bring you a sample of the interviews produced by the Generation Voice students at Mount Pleasant.