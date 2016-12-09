The Green - December 9, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Since Donald Trump won the presidency in November, a number of groups locally and nationwide have expressed anxiety over what his presidency may mean for them. That list includes some scientists and researchers. On the campaign trail, Trump often spoke dismissively of science -- from global warming to vaccinations. Now, Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes tells us some University of Delaware researchers are worried that kind of the outlook could lead the President-elect to cut science funding once he takes office.

GREENSEG1-12-9-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media Science Reporter Katie Peikes talks to UD researchers about a Trump presidency's possible impact science and research funding. Listen • 5:29

The Christina School District expects only $1.5 million of the $5.5 million dollars in revenue raised in its successful 2003 referendum will make its way to charters as part of the recently settled lawsuit between the district, the state Department of Education and 15 charter schools. The suit sprang from a disagreement over the way the amount of money the district sends charters serving its students is calculated. Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly explains what the settlement means for Christina and the charter schools.

GREENSEG2-12-9-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly examines the settlement of the lawsuit involving Christina School District, Delaware's Dept. of Ed. and 15 charter schools. Listen • 4:49

Not long ago, we learned that water quality in the Chesapeake Bay is improving, thanks to EPA’s pollution diet for states in the Bay’s watershed. But one part of one state—south central Pennsylvania—has lagged behind in reaching its pollution reduction goals, mostly because of fertilizer that runs off farm fields into Bay tributaries. Now, Pennsylvania, the US Department of Agriculture and the EPA have committed to spend $28 million to accelerate pollution reduction efforts in that region. But as Joel McCord reports for Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative some of those farmers are conflicted about taking the money because of their religion.

GREENSEG3-12-9-16.mp3 Joel McCord reports on the intersection of religious conviction and environmental ethics some farmers face when considering federal funds for pollution mitigation for Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative. Listen • 7:50

Earlier this week, the state celebrated Delaware Day – marking the anniversary of Delaware earning its First State nickname by becoming the first state to ratify the Constitution. But that piece of history - and other notable events like Caesar Rodney’s midnight ride to Philadelphia to vote for the Declaration of Independence – are hardly the only stories of Delaware’s role in birth of our nation. Many of those other people, places and events are part of Kim Burdick new book, Revolutionary Delaware.

GREENSEG4-12-9-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Kim Burdick about her book, Revolutionary Delaware. Listen • 18:08

The University of Delaware was an early pioneer of an early 1990s movement called PBL – or problem-based learning. And since then, many of the campus’s classrooms and workspaces have also been re-designed to reflect this more collaborative teaching style – replacing desks with moveable pod chairs and blackboards with glass walls. For this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly got a tour of some recent updates – and a peek at what may be on the horizon.