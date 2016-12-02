The Green - December 2, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Earlier this year, Chemours decided to keep its headquarters in Delaware with the help of an nearly $8 million incentive package from the state. And its latest earning report last month topped analyst expectations, leading some to suggest the company has turned the corner in its efforts to stand on its own after spinning off from DuPont. Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviewed Chemours CEO Mark Vergnano about the company’s health and future in the First State.

Nearly six years after Gov. Jack Markell signed a bill legalizing medical marijuana in Delaware, the state is close to opening a dispensary in all three counties. But with Donald Trump set to take the White House in January, some are concerned about what he and his pick for attorney general could signal for the growing industry. Delaware Public Media’s James Dawson reports on how First State businesses and patients are preparing.

Return Day is a uniquely Delaware tradition - a political party of sorts that takes place two days after the Election Day every two years -where political rivals bury the hatched - both literally and figuratively. It’s been going strong for over 150 years, and in this month’s History Matters, produced in conjunction with the Delaware Historical Society, Megan Pauly spoke with some of the people involved with Return Day and those who’ve also dug into its history.

Ground has been broken on a new public garden years in the making in Sussex County. At just over 37 acres, the Delaware Botanic Gardens will be the only space of its kind in Southern Delaware. In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart talked to the garden’s Vice President Ray Sander, who says he’s looking forward to the first flowers blooming.