The Green - November 18, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

As Gov.-elect John Carney starts to build his administration, Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson sits down with the man he'll replace, current Gov. Jack Markell, to reflect on Markell's 8 years in office.

Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson interviews Gov. Jack Markell. (Part 1)

Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson interviews Gov. Jack Markell. (Part 2)

Ospreys, falcons and eagles are among the species of raptors that fly through the Chesapeake Bay region as they migrate. In our latest Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative story we learn that as they do - a group of volunteers is taking note. They’re part the Hawk Watch initiative - an international effort to study raptors during their migratory period.

Delaware Public Media's science reporter Katie Peikes reports on the annual Hawk Watch for Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative.

In our latest Arts Playlist, we learn about Destiny’s Bridge, a documentary highlighting homelessness in a Mid-Atlantic town that’s touring the East Coast this month, and how its message resonates locally.

Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart meets the people behind Destiny's Bridge - a movie about homelessness - when it screened in Dover.

The Wilmington Land Bank – also known as the Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank – is slated to start work next year revitalizing abandoned or vacant homes in the city. In this week’s Enlighten Me - Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly sat down with Wilmington’s Director of Planning and Development Leonard Sophrin to discuss some of the bank’s goals