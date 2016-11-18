The Green - November 18, 2016
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
As Gov.-elect John Carney starts to build his administration, Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson sits down with the man he'll replace, current Gov. Jack Markell, to reflect on Markell's 8 years in office.
Ospreys, falcons and eagles are among the species of raptors that fly through the Chesapeake Bay region as they migrate. In our latest Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative story we learn that as they do - a group of volunteers is taking note. They’re part the Hawk Watch initiative - an international effort to study raptors during their migratory period.
In our latest Arts Playlist, we learn about Destiny’s Bridge, a documentary highlighting homelessness in a Mid-Atlantic town that’s touring the East Coast this month, and how its message resonates locally.
The Wilmington Land Bank – also known as the Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank – is slated to start work next year revitalizing abandoned or vacant homes in the city. In this week’s Enlighten Me - Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly sat down with Wilmington’s Director of Planning and Development Leonard Sophrin to discuss some of the bank’s goals