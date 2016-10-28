The Green - October 28, 2016
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
We are now in the home stretch of the 2016 Election cycle. There’s less than two weeks before voters head to the polls to elect a new president, and locally settle races for governor, US House and more. This week we check in with Delaware Public Media political analysts Tom Kovach and Darryl Scott to assess the state of the races here in the First State.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump could not disagree more on climate change. Clinton sees it as a real threat. Trump dismisses it as a hoax. In our latest installment from "Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative,” we examine what their views might mean for the Chesapeake Bay.
Earlier this year, the First State learned it would get an extra 27.1 million dollars from merger between Exelon Corp and Delmarva Power owner Pepco Holdings. Last week, the Delaware Public Service Commission finished allocating that money, a process that was not without some acrimony. Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle took a look at how the state decided to spend those dollars.
The latest exhibition at Dover’s Biggs Museum focuses on the work of artist Clark Fox. We learn more about Fox’s art and message he’s trying to convey in our latest Arts Playlist.
In this month’s History Matters, part 2 of our look at Brandywine Springs takes us behind the scenes with the Brandywine Springs Friends group and their efforts to keep history alive through a series of archeological digs.