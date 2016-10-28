The Green - October 28, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

We are now in the home stretch of the 2016 Election cycle. There’s less than two weeks before voters head to the polls to elect a new president, and locally settle races for governor, US House and more. This week we check in with Delaware Public Media political analysts Tom Kovach and Darryl Scott to assess the state of the races here in the First State.

GREENSEG1-10-28-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media news director Tom Byrne and political analysts Tom Kovach and Darryl Scott discuss the how the races for President, Governor and U.S. House are unfolding in Delaware. Listen • 14:14

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump could not disagree more on climate change. Clinton sees it as a real threat. Trump dismisses it as a hoax. In our latest installment from "Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative,” we examine what their views might mean for the Chesapeake Bay.

GREENSEG2-10-28-16.mp3 Contributor John Lee looks at what Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's views in climate change may mean for the Chesapeake Bay in the latest piece from "Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative. Listen • 7:59

Earlier this year, the First State learned it would get an extra 27.1 million dollars from merger between Exelon Corp and Delmarva Power owner Pepco Holdings. Last week, the Delaware Public Service Commission finished allocating that money, a process that was not without some acrimony. Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle took a look at how the state decided to spend those dollars.

GREENSEG3-10-28-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss allocation of Delaware's funds from the Exelon-Pepco merger. Listen • 7:04

The latest exhibition at Dover’s Biggs Museum focuses on the work of artist Clark Fox. We learn more about Fox’s art and message he’s trying to convey in our latest Arts Playlist.

GREENSEG4-10-28-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart examines the work of Clark Fox and his show, Icon Chains. Listen • 5:05

In this month’s History Matters, part 2 of our look at Brandywine Springs takes us behind the scenes with the Brandywine Springs Friends group and their efforts to keep history alive through a series of archeological digs.