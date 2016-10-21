The Green - October 21, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Candidates for Governor and U.S. House faced off this week in debates Delaware Public Media hosted with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication. We discuss what we learned from those debates with political reporter James Dawson.

GREENSEG1-10-21-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media news director Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss this week's Governor and U.S. House debates hosted by Delaware Public Media and UD's Center for Polit. Communication. Listen • 5:40

Delaware is known as the “Small Wonder,” but when it comes to health care, the state faces some big issues. And the challenges can differ drastically for health care systems above and below the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal. This week, we complete our two-part look at First State series with a look at hospitals in Southern Delaware.

GREENSEG2-10-21-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media contributor Pam George interviews Beebe Healthcare president and CEO Jeffrey Fried. Listen • 14:09

The ACLU of Delaware this week honored Jeff Raffel and Jea Street, two key players in the desegregation of Wilmington and New Castle County schools in the 1970s. Contributor Larry Nagengast sat down with Raffel and Street to reflect on their work and where the schools stand four decades later.