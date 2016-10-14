The Green - October 14, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Questions regarding whether someone in office - or running for one - legitimately reside in place they seek to represent occasionally crop up. But answering those questions is not easy. Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson looks at residency issues here in the First State.



greenseg1_-_10-14-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media political reporter delves into recent residency questions involving First State politicians. Listen • 5:00

The healthcare industry’s move toward outpatient care for younger, healthier patients means many in-hospital patients are older and sicker. This week, contributor Pam George starts a two-part look at how Delaware hospitals are adjusting to this change and the other challenges they face. Part one looks at New Castle County hospitals.



GREENSEG2-10-14-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media contributor Pam George interviews Brian Dietz, President and CEO of Wilmington's St. Francis Hospital. Listen • 15:59

Oysters are nature’s filtration machines, and there used to be enough in the Chesapeake Bay to filter and clean all that water in three days. There are so few now it takes more than a year. Our latest Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative story looks at efforts to rebuild the population in an unlikely place.

GREENSEG3-10-14-16.mp3 Contributor John Lee reports on bringing up baby oysters in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor for Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative. Listen • 4:40

A new book showcasing the work of renowned Delaware sculptor Charles Parks debuts later this month. In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart talks with the Director of the Charles Parks Foundation June Peterson about sculptor - and his love of Delaware and the Brandywine River and .

GREENSEG4-10-14-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews Director of the Charles Parks Foundation June Peterson. Listen • 7:00

Private club across the country have been in decline for decades. But there are still some locally trying to buck those trend. In this week’s Enlighten Me, contributor Eileen Dallabrida tells us about efforts to reinvigorate the University and Whist Club in Wilmington, and offers a glimpse into its history.

GREEN2SEG5-10-14-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss efforts to reinvigorate the University and Whist Club. Listen • 9:19



