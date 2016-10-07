© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

The Green - October 7, 2016

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published October 7, 2016 at 2:03 PM EDT
the_green_small_web.jpg

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

New federal regulations have helped clarify who can use drones – and how – for commercial purposes, but business use of unmanned aircraft systems has yet to soar in the First State.  We’ll look at who’s trying to cash in and what may be next.

GREENSEG1-10-7-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the impact of new FAA regulations on business use of drones in the First State.

A new Supreme Court term began this week with 8 Justices instead of nine.  We talked Widener Delaware Law School dean Rod Smolla about what to expect from the short-handed court.

GREENSEG2-10-7-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Widener University Delaware Law School dean Rod Smolla about the new U.S. Supreme Court term.

The Atlantic blue crab, Chesapeake Bay’s signature crustacean, seems to be rebounding after falling on hard times the past two decades. We examine why in the last story from our Chesapeake Journalism Collaborative.

GREENSEG3-10-7-16.mp3
Contributor Pamela D'Angelo reports on the rebound in the Atlantic blue crab population for Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative.

In our latest Arts Playlist,  we meet Ron Meick and learn about his “20 Questions” exhibition at the Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington.

GREENSEG4-10-7-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews artist Ron Meick about is new "20 Questions" exhibition.

Delaware’s Tourism office has created many trails to help lure visitors to explore the First State.  In this week’s Enlighten Me, we look at the one that started it all – the geocaching trail.

GREENSEG5-10-7-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media Science Reporter Katie Peikes takes a closer look at the Delaware Geocaching Trail.

Delaware Headlines
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media
Related Content
Load More