The Green - October 7, 2016
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
New federal regulations have helped clarify who can use drones – and how – for commercial purposes, but business use of unmanned aircraft systems has yet to soar in the First State. We’ll look at who’s trying to cash in and what may be next.
A new Supreme Court term began this week with 8 Justices instead of nine. We talked Widener Delaware Law School dean Rod Smolla about what to expect from the short-handed court.
The Atlantic blue crab, Chesapeake Bay’s signature crustacean, seems to be rebounding after falling on hard times the past two decades. We examine why in the last story from our Chesapeake Journalism Collaborative.
In our latest Arts Playlist, we meet Ron Meick and learn about his “20 Questions” exhibition at the Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington.
Delaware’s Tourism office has created many trails to help lure visitors to explore the First State. In this week’s Enlighten Me, we look at the one that started it all – the geocaching trail.