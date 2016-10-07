The Green - October 7, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

New federal regulations have helped clarify who can use drones – and how – for commercial purposes, but business use of unmanned aircraft systems has yet to soar in the First State. We’ll look at who’s trying to cash in and what may be next.

GREENSEG1-10-7-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the impact of new FAA regulations on business use of drones in the First State. Listen • 13:39

A new Supreme Court term began this week with 8 Justices instead of nine. We talked Widener Delaware Law School dean Rod Smolla about what to expect from the short-handed court.

GREENSEG2-10-7-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Widener University Delaware Law School dean Rod Smolla about the new U.S. Supreme Court term. Listen • 12:09

The Atlantic blue crab, Chesapeake Bay’s signature crustacean, seems to be rebounding after falling on hard times the past two decades. We examine why in the last story from our Chesapeake Journalism Collaborative.

GREENSEG3-10-7-16.mp3 Contributor Pamela D'Angelo reports on the rebound in the Atlantic blue crab population for Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative. Listen • 4:49

In our latest Arts Playlist, we meet Ron Meick and learn about his “20 Questions” exhibition at the Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington.

GREENSEG4-10-7-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews artist Ron Meick about is new "20 Questions" exhibition. Listen • 8:19

Delaware’s Tourism office has created many trails to help lure visitors to explore the First State. In this week’s Enlighten Me, we look at the one that started it all – the geocaching trail.