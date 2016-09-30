The Green - September 30, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

The latest ‘Delaware Survey of Children’s Health’ from Nemours Children’s Health System was released this week. The data, gathered in 2014, offers the most recent snapshot of the health of First State kids from birth to age 17. We examine what the numbers tell us.

GREENSEG1-9-30-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Nemours Health & Prevention Services Operational Vice president Mary Kate Mouser about the new ‘Delaware Survey of Children’s Health.’ Listen • 14:09

The craft brewing business continues to grow in the First State, but Rehoboth Beach is trying to put the brakes on it within its border. Delaware Public Media’s James Morrison takes a close look at what Rehoboth’s plans to regulate brewpubs could mean.

GREENSEG2-9-30-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's James Morrison talks with Rehoboth Beach Mayor Sam Cooper and brewer Andrew Harton about new brewpub regulations. Listen • 3:45

The use of swimming machines as a personalized way to train is on the rise. Companies like Endless Pool tout these workout pools as the only exercise athletes need to improve their stroke, speed or core muscles.But how real are the benefits? Delaware Public Media’s Katie Peikes asked athletes and experts.

GREENSEG3-9-30-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes examines the training benefits of swimming machines known as 'endless pools.' Listen • 6:10

To the eye, Brandywine Springs Park in New Castle County looks like a normal park. But it has a rich – and unique history. In this month’s History Matters, our Megan Pauly begins a two-part look at efforts to unearth the park’s past.

GREENSEG4-9-30-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly unearths some of Brandywine Springs Park's forgotten past in this month's History Matters. Listen • 12:59

Delaware tourism officials say their attempts to lure visitors to the state appear to be working. A new survey from an international marketing firm indicates the more tourists learn about the First State - the more apt they are to visit. Delaware Public Media’s James Dawson sat down with state tourism director Linda Parkowski to discuss the survey and efforts to attract more visitors to the First State.