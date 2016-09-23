The Green - September 23, 2016
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
Gov. Jack Markell has been out stumping for Hillary Clinton recently, renewing speculation he might have a federal future if she’s elected. Political Reporter James Dawson takes a closer look at what may be next for Delaware’s soon to be ex-governor.
Wilmington’s Creative District took a significant step forward this week with Philadelphia-based NextFab settling on a home at 5th and Tatnall streets. That comes after a summer of smaller successes. Contributor Larry Nagengast checks in on the slow but steady progress in the district and with projects nearby.
We return to our Candidate Conversations this week – sitting down with the Green Party’s candidate for governor, Andrew Groff.
A timely rainstorm prompted Delaware water experts to postpone a decision on whether to recommend a drought watch in northern Delaware this week - but with more dry weather forecasted, it may be coming soon. Contributor Jon Hurdle examines the situation.
Our new Chesapeake Journalism Collaboration on bay watershed issues launches with a story on the “eat ‘em to beat ‘em” approach being taken with the invasive blue catfish.