The Green - September 23, 2016

Gov. Jack Markell has been out stumping for Hillary Clinton recently, renewing speculation he might have a federal future if she’s elected. Political Reporter James Dawson takes a closer look at what may be next for Delaware’s soon to be ex-governor.

Political reporter James Dawson looks at what could be next for soon-to-be ex-Gov. Jack Markell.

Wilmington’s Creative District took a significant step forward this week with Philadelphia-based NextFab settling on a home at 5th and Tatnall streets. That comes after a summer of smaller successes. Contributor Larry Nagengast checks in on the slow but steady progress in the district and with projects nearby.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss progress in Wilmington's Creative District.

We return to our Candidate Conversations this week – sitting down with the Green Party’s candidate for governor, Andrew Groff.

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Green Party candidate for Governor Andrew Groff.

A timely rainstorm prompted Delaware water experts to postpone a decision on whether to recommend a drought watch in northern Delaware this week - but with more dry weather forecasted, it may be coming soon. Contributor Jon Hurdle examines the situation.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss a possible drought watch for Northern New Castle Co.

Our new Chesapeake Journalism Collaboration on bay watershed issues launches with a story on the “eat ‘em to beat ‘em” approach being taken with the invasive blue catfish.