Delaware Headlines

The Green - September 23, 2016

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published September 23, 2016 at 4:27 PM EDT
the_green_small_web.jpg

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Gov. Jack Markell has been out stumping for Hillary Clinton recently, renewing speculation he might have a federal future if she’s elected.  Political Reporter James Dawson takes a closer look at what may be next for Delaware’s soon to be ex-governor.

GREENSEG1-9-23-16.mp3
Political reporter James Dawson looks at what could be next for soon-to-be ex-Gov. Jack Markell.

Wilmington’s Creative District took a significant step forward this week with Philadelphia-based NextFab settling on a home at 5th and Tatnall streets. That comes after a summer of smaller successes.  Contributor Larry Nagengast checks in on the slow but steady progress in the district and with projects nearby.

GREENSEG2-9-23-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss progress in Wilmington's Creative District.

We return to our Candidate Conversations this week – sitting down with the Green Party’s candidate for governor, Andrew Groff.

GREENSEG3-9-23-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Green Party candidate for Governor Andrew Groff.

A timely rainstorm prompted Delaware water experts to postpone a decision on whether to recommend a drought watch in northern Delaware this week - but with more dry weather forecasted, it may be coming soon.  Contributor Jon Hurdle examines the situation.

GREENSEG4-9-23-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss a possible drought watch for Northern New Castle Co.

Our new Chesapeake Journalism Collaboration on bay watershed issues launches with a story on the “eat ‘em to beat ‘em” approach being taken with the invasive blue catfish.

GREENSEG5-9-23-16.mp3
Joel McCord of WYPR in Baltimore reports on the "eat 'em to beat 'em" approach being taken with the invasive blue catfish for Cheasapeake: A Journalism Collaboration.

