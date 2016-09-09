© 2021
Delaware Headlines

The Green - September 9, 2016

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published September 9, 2016 at 3:33 PM EDT
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

We hear a lot during elections about the middle class and what candidates can do to bolster its fortunes.  But exactly what constitutes the middle class? We chat with a Delaware State University professor about his new book on the middle class and class identity.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews DSU professor Martin Nunlee about his book "When Did We All Become Middle Class?"

Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly introduces us to a Wilmington artist creating Black Lives Matter themed coloring books in between work and training to be a boxer.

Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly profiles Wilmington artist D. Marque Hall.

Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes visited the University of Delaware recently to learn more about a robot that could help kids facing tough pediatric rehabilitation.

Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes interviews UD researcher Herbert Tanner about Nao.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, when have a conversation with Wilmington author Sarah Brown about her book “Let Your Personality Be Your Career Guide” and finding your ideal job.

Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly interviews Wilmington author Sarah Brown about her book “Let Your Personality Be Your Career Guide.”

