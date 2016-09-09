The Green - September 9, 2016
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
We hear a lot during elections about the middle class and what candidates can do to bolster its fortunes. But exactly what constitutes the middle class? We chat with a Delaware State University professor about his new book on the middle class and class identity.
Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly introduces us to a Wilmington artist creating Black Lives Matter themed coloring books in between work and training to be a boxer.
Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes visited the University of Delaware recently to learn more about a robot that could help kids facing tough pediatric rehabilitation.
In this week’s Enlighten Me, when have a conversation with Wilmington author Sarah Brown about her book “Let Your Personality Be Your Career Guide” and finding your ideal job.