The Green - September 9, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

We hear a lot during elections about the middle class and what candidates can do to bolster its fortunes. But exactly what constitutes the middle class? We chat with a Delaware State University professor about his new book on the middle class and class identity.

GREENSEG1-9-9-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews DSU professor Martin Nunlee about his book "When Did We All Become Middle Class?" Listen • 19:28

Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly introduces us to a Wilmington artist creating Black Lives Matter themed coloring books in between work and training to be a boxer.

GREENSEG2-9-9-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly profiles Wilmington artist D. Marque Hall. Listen • 9:10

Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes visited the University of Delaware recently to learn more about a robot that could help kids facing tough pediatric rehabilitation.

GREENSEG3-9-9-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes interviews UD researcher Herbert Tanner about Nao. Listen • 9:54

In this week’s Enlighten Me, when have a conversation with Wilmington author Sarah Brown about her book “Let Your Personality Be Your Career Guide” and finding your ideal job.