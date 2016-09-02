The Green - September 2, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

The State of Delaware put money aside two years ago to help rehab dilapidated or abandoned homes with the hope of bolstering some struggling neighborhoods. Delaware Public Media’s James Dawson looks at the impact the Strong Neighborhoods Housing Fund has had around the state.

Our series of Candidate Conversations concludes this week. We wrap up with interviews in the race for U.S. House where we hear from Libertarian Scott Gesty and Republican Hans Reigle.

Contributor Larry Nagengast takes us to Old New Castle, where a nearly completed construction project and two others just getting under way have the city hoping to secure a brighter future by strengthening links to its historic past.

Recently, Delaware’s Broadkill Beach was the site of a week-long mapping project where scientists and industry professionals used autonomous kayaks and drones in an effort to improve future tracking of storm damage along coastlines. Delaware Public Media’s science reporter Katie Peikes visited the project.