The Green - August 26, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:After lack of funding forced the Delaware Symphony Orchestra to shorten its season and scale back its programs just a few years ago, the DSO is back on track and starting to expand its reach into all three First State counties. In our latest Arts Playlist. Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart speaks with Executive Director Alan Jordan this week about the direction of the orchestra and the new contracts it’s reached with its musicians and longtime music director.

GREENSEG1-8-26-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews Delaware Symphony Orchestra executive director Alan Jordan. Listen • 9:49

Our series of Candidate Conversations - part of Delaware Debates 2016 - continues. This week, we hear from two Democratic candidates for US House – Bryan Townsend and Scott Walker.

GREENSEG2-8-26-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. House Bryan Townsend. Listen • 11:24

GREENSEG3-8-26-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. House Scott Walker. Listen • 9:59

There was a time on the Delmarva Peninsula when passenger trains took people up and down the spine of the First State.

In this month’s History Matters, our Megan Pauly tells us the history of this passenger railroading, preserved through the volunteer-run, weekend heritage railroad -- the Wilmington & Western, which celebrates its 50th anniversary of operation this year.