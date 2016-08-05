The Green - August 5, 2016
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
In the race for First State’s lone U.S. House seat, the leading Democratic contenders are all receiving financial support from out of state, but one – Sean Barney – has garnered significantly more than the rest. Political reporter James Dawson looks at who’s giving from beyond Delaware’s borders and why.
As the election season heats up, we begin our series of Candidate Conversations, This week, we hear from the Republicans running for governor, State Sen, Colin Bonini and former state trooper Lacey Lafferty.
Delaware’s Supreme Court issued a major decision this week, ruling the state’s death penalty statute is unconstitutional. We get legal analysis of the ruling from Widener Univ. Delaware Law School professor Judy Ritter.