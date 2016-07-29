The Green - July 29, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Democrats descended on Philadelphia this week for the Democratic National Convention. Delaware Public Media's James Dawson and Megan Pauly were there and join us to offer the First State perspective on the historic nomination of Hillary Clinton for president.

greenseg1-7-29-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's James Dawson and Megan Pauly offer a recap and analysis of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Listen • 15:40

Earlier this year, we examined the state of historic preservation in Delaware as the nation marks the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act. This week, we update the status of one of the buildings we highlighted: the old Forwood School. The 1799 one-room schoolhouse was once a Brandywine Hundred landmark, but is now an eyesore that will likely be torn down next year as part of a larger development project.

greenseg2-7-29-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the status of the old Forwood school in Brandywine Hundred. Listen • 11:48

A Dover based rapper is using his lyrical skills to help Toys for Tots collect donations year round. We introduce you to Sgt. Bell the Rapper in this week’s Arts Playlist.

greenseg3-7-29-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews Sgt. Bell the Rapper. Listen • 11:45

This week’s Enlighten Me highlights new efforts to draw visitors and locals alike to the Fort Christina historic site in Wilmington.