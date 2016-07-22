The Green - July 22, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Just over a year ago, we introduced you to Carvertise – a local company that’s sees valuable advertising opportunities in people’s daily commute. This week, contributor Larry Nagengast offers an update on the growth of Carvertise.

GREENSEG1-7-22-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the growth of Carvertise. Listen • 12:59

Preliminary numbers from last weekend’s annual dolphin count along the Delaware coast offer hope that the Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphin population is rebounding. Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes was there for the count.

GREENEG2-7-22-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes reports on dolphin sightings at Herring Point this past weekend. The sightings give hope that the Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphin population could rebound in the future. Listen • 4:00

This month’s History Matters, Our Megan Pauly looks at the long legacy of ships and shipbuilding on Wilmington Riverfront – from Swedish settlers through World War II to present day.

GREENSEG3-7-22-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly examines ships and shipbuilding on Wilmington's Riverfront in this month's History Matters. Listen • 10:59

The Maurice Sendak: 50 Years, 50 Works, 50 Reasons exhibit is coming to the Dover Public Library and the Biggs Museum of American Art. Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart has a preview in our Arts Playlist.

GREENSEG4-7-22-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews the Dover Public Library's Catherine Wimberley about the Maurice Sendak: 50 Years, 50 Works, 50 Reasons exhibit coming to Dover. Listen • 8:35

In this week’s Enlighten Me, We talk to University of Delaware physics and astronomy professor Sally Dodson-Robinson about NASA’s Juno probe and what it may do to unlock Jupiter’s mysteries.