The Green - July 15, 2016

Plans to redistrict schools in Wilmington landed in limbo at the end of the General Assembly’s latest session. This week, contributor Larry Nagengast takes an in-depth look at what’s next for the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission’s efforts.

Delaware is attempting to revolutionize the way it treats individuals experiencing mental health crises. Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly take us to one of two centers now using a “living room model,” that focuses on peer-support and is designed to de-escalate situations while treating guests in less than 23 hours.

We’re only midway through the month of July, but its not too early to think about back-to-school shopping. Contributor Eileen Dallabrida tells us how much consumers are expected to spend on getting their kids ready and what retailers are doing to get their share of those dollars.

Our latest Arts Playlist offers a conversation with Wilmington playwright Gregory Lloyd Morris about his one-act play #BlackJobsMatter: A Wilmington Experiment.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we play a game of catch as our James Morrison looks at why more blue crabs may be caught this year in the Delaware and Chesapeake Bays and our Mark Arehart looks at Delawareans jumping on the “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” craze - Pokemon Go.