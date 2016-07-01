The Green - July 1, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Delaware’s General Assembly wrapped up its work for the year this week. Political Reporter James Dawson joins us to look back at what was and wasn’t accomplished and its implications for the upcoming election season.

GREENSEG01-7-1-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson reports on the conclusion of this year's legislative session. Listen • 4:41

GREENSEG02-7-1-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss what the 148th General Assembly did and did not accomplish. Listen • 13:20

Summer is a critical time for kids when it comes to learning - with the achievement gap widening for many low-income kids during the time away from school. Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly tells us more about a unique summer program aiming to help close that gap.

GREENSEG03-7-1-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly visits the Summer Learning Collaborative. Listen • 9:20

Our latest Arts Playlist looks the Dover Art League’s W.A.M. Café – an effort to bring artists from various disciplines together to build a stronger artist community in Dover.

GREENSEG04-7-1-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart sits down with the people planning the W.A.M. Cafe the Dover Art League. Listen • 7:31

This week’s Enlighten Me has a 4th of July flavor as we learn more about Revolutionary War in our own backyard at the First State Heritage Park.