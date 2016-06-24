The Green - June 24, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

As the national debate over gun laws heats up, Delaware’s General Assembly passed a gun control measure this week. But questions linger about the fate of Wilmington redistricting and portions of the state budget. And a candidate for governor dips his toe into the debate over marijuana. We get all the details from Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson.

GREENSEG1-6-24-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and Political reporter James Dawson discuss this week's news from Legislative Hall. Listen • 11:40

Delaware's two largest LGBT groups, CAMP Rehoboth and Equality Delaware, have joined LGBT leaders nationwide in declaring their commitment to the fight for stricter gun laws. Delaware Public Media's James Morrison interviews CAMP Rehoboth CEO Steve Elkins about that move.

GREENSEG2-6-24-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's James Morrison interviews CAMP Rehoboth CEO Steve Elkins about LGBT groups' move to lobby for stronger gun laws. Listen • 8:19

In this month’s History Matters – we take a look at the shipbuilding legacy of places like Lewes, Milford and Bethel and examine how the art of shipbuilding is still being preserved there today.

GREENSEG3-6-24-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly examines the history of shipbuilding in Lewes and Sussex County on this month's History Matters. Listen • 9:09

The Rehoboth Art League is celebrating its 43rd annual Members’ Fine Craft Exhibition. In our latest Arts Playlist - Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart takes us on a tour of the exhibit that runs through July 24th.

GREENSEG4-6-24-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart tours the Rehoboth Art League's 43rd annual Members’ Fine Craft Exhibition. Listen • 7:54

We hear about the impact of rising cost of college tuition on high school students from our Generation Voice youth media program at Mount Pleasant High School in this week’s Enlighten Me.