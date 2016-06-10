The Green - June 10, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Another school year has ended in the First State, and it was one that saw the state’s charter schools face their share of ups and downs, with more uncertainty on the horizon. We take an in-depth look at the state of charters in Delaware this week.

GREEN-SEG1-6-10-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the state of Delaware charter schools following the 2015-2016. Listen • 15:19

The General Assembly is in its final month of work for the year and this week the state budget, cleaning up Delaware’s waterways and redistricting Wilmington school were all on the docket. We check in with political reporter James Dawson to see what progress lawmakers made on those issues.

GREEN-SEG2-6-10-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss the week that was in the General Assembly. Listen • 8:59

A new study from the University of Delaware finds that anemone bleaching in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef could lead to the demise of clownfish – best known from the movie Finding Nemo and its soon-to-be released sequel Finding Dory. Our James Morrison interviewed with the study’s author, UD assistant professor of marine science and policy Danielle Dixson, about her research.

GREEN-SEG3-6-10-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's James Morrison interviews UD assistant professor of marine science and policy Danielle Dixson about her research on anemone and clownfish. Listen • 9:34

Wilmington Green Box is a unique collaboration between local artists, healthy food providers and funders. In this week’s, we learn how its bringing healthy snacks to rotating street corners in Wilmington this summer – while giving two area youth part-time jobs.