The Green - June 3, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Delaware’s beaches were packed Memorial Day weekend for the unofficial start of the summer season. Is that an indication of things to come? We examine what the summer rental market looks like for those hoping to get in on the fun in the sun.

GREENSEG1-6-3-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss this year's beach rental market. Listen • 7:19

The Firefly Music Festival is just a couple of weeks away, and again this year a local band will be among those playing a set. Wilmington-based Teen Men have the honor this year. We introduce you to the band and its music this week.

GREENSEG2-6-3-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media contributor Rob Kalesse interviews Teen Men's Nick Krill - Part 1. Listen • 11:45

GREENSEG3-6-3-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media contributor Rob Kalesse interviews Teen Men's Nick Krill - Part 2. Listen • 10:23

In our latest Arts Playlist - Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart takes us to The Music School of Delaware to learn more about its expansion.

GREENSEG4-6-3-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart visits the Music School of Delaware for our latest Arts Playlist. Listen • 7:09

Another school year is wrapping up – so in this week’s Enlighten Me, we check in one more time with students in Generation Voice youth media program at Mount Pleasant High School. The topic: the 2016 presidential election.