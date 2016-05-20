The Green - May 20, 2016
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
The Christina School District is launching in-depth examination of school climate and discipline at its schools. We sit down with two of the key players to examine how it will work and what district officials are looking to achieve.
The effort to redistrict Wilmington schools has moved to a new venue for debate, but its difficulty mustering broad support remains the same. Contributor Larry Nagengast looks at the pitfalls the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission’s plan is facing in the General Assembly.
The latest home sales numbers for Delaware show sales are up in New Castle and Kent Counties, but is everyone benefiting? Contributor Eileen Dallabrida takes the pulse of real estate market in the First State.
The Wilmington Police Department showed off its new Real Time Crime Center this week. Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly takes us on a tour to learn how it intends to harness technology to battle crime in the state’s largest city.
This week’s Enlighten Me also takes us to Wilmington to learn about plans to bring a bike share program to residents.