The Green - May 20, 2016

The Christina School District is launching in-depth examination of school climate and discipline at its schools. We sit down with two of the key players to examine how it will work and what district officials are looking to achieve.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews acting superintendent Bob Andrzejewski and Andy Hedegus – founder and CEO of consulting firm Demosophia - about Christina School District's review of school culture and discipline.

The effort to redistrict Wilmington schools has moved to a new venue for debate, but its difficulty mustering broad support remains the same. Contributor Larry Nagengast looks at the pitfalls the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission’s plan is facing in the General Assembly.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the reception the WEIC school redistricting plan has received from the General Assembly.

The latest home sales numbers for Delaware show sales are up in New Castle and Kent Counties, but is everyone benefiting? Contributor Eileen Dallabrida takes the pulse of real estate market in the First State.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss the state of Delaware's real estate market.

The Wilmington Police Department showed off its new Real Time Crime Center this week. Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly takes us on a tour to learn how it intends to harness technology to battle crime in the state’s largest city.

Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly takes a tour of the completed first phase of the Wilmington Police Department's Real Time Crime Center.

This week’s Enlighten Me also takes us to Wilmington to learn about plans to bring a bike share program to residents.