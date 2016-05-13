The Green - May 13, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Charges were filed this week in the death of 16-year-old Howard High student Amy Joyner-Francis. We talk to a Widener Univ. Delaware Law School professor Judy Ritter about what the Attorney General’s office decided to pursue and what’s next.

Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly continues her examination of efforts to make the opioid reversal drug naloxone more available to help curb overdose deaths. This week , she speaks with the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Jamie Mack about the possibility of making it available over the counter.

Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson stops by The Green to discuss the latest happenings at Legislative Hall, including the start of debate over the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission’s work.

Delaware Public Media’s Mark Arehart learns more about Dogfish Head’s decision to move its Analog-A-Go-Go music festival north to New Castle County in his conversation with Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione.

In the wake of this week’s Transit of Mercury, our Enlighten Me segment revisits our story on Lewes, Delaware’s historical connection to another celestial event – The Transit of Venus.