The Green - April 29, 2016
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
Tuesday was Presidential Primary Day in the First State. Delawareans headed to the polls to have their initial say in the race for the White House and when the votes were counted, they went strongly for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump . We have reaction to the results and analysis of what we might learn from them.
The death last week of a Howard High of Technology sophomore in an assault at that school is on the minds of students across the state, including those in our Generation Voice youth media project at Mount Pleasant High School. We hear from them this week.
Women’s rights, such as equal pay for equal work, are often part of the conversation during this 2016 Election season. But this is an ongoing conversation. In this month’s History Matters, we begin a two part look at those who’ve fought for women’s rights - from right to vote to today. We start with the Delaware Commission for Women and its Hall of Fame for Delaware Women.
In this week’s Enlighten Me, we meet University of Delaware marine scientist Danielle Dixson, who produces children’s books to help communicate her work to the general public.