The Green - April 29, 2016

Tuesday was Presidential Primary Day in the First State. Delawareans headed to the polls to have their initial say in the race for the White House and when the votes were counted, they went strongly for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump . We have reaction to the results and analysis of what we might learn from them.

Delaware Public Media examines the state's presidential primary results, including reaction from State Democratic Party vice chair Lisa Goodman and Delaware GOP Party chair Charlie Copeland.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson analyze Delaware's presidential primary results.

The death last week of a Howard High of Technology sophomore in an assault at that school is on the minds of students across the state, including those in our Generation Voice youth media project at Mount Pleasant High School. We hear from them this week.

Students from Delaware Public Media's Generation Voice youth media project at Mount Pleasant HS reflect on death of Howard High sophomore Amy Joyner-Francis.

Women’s rights, such as equal pay for equal work, are often part of the conversation during this 2016 Election season. But this is an ongoing conversation. In this month’s History Matters, we begin a two part look at those who’ve fought for women’s rights - from right to vote to today. We start with the Delaware Commission for Women and its Hall of Fame for Delaware Women.

In this month's History Matters, Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly interviews the Delaware Commission for Women's Nina DeVoe about its work on women's rights in Delaware and its Hall of Fame of Delaware Women.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we meet University of Delaware marine scientist Danielle Dixson, who produces children’s books to help communicate her work to the general public.