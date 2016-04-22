The Green - April 22, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Delaware’s presidential primary is just days away and on the Democratic side supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders aren’t just battling to win over voters. Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson looks at the effort to woo super delegates to Sanders’ side.

GREENSEG1-4-22-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson reports on efforts by Sanders supports to sway First State super delegates sway from Hillary Clinton. Listen • 6:04

The surge of creative activity in Wilmington isn’t limited to the city’s emerging Creative District. We introduce you to Barrel of Makers, a collaborative community of tech geeks and crafters, is settling into a space near Trolley Square.

GREENSEG2-4-22-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss Barrel of Makers and other creative collaborations and maker spaces in Wilmington. Listen • 11:29

We update progress at Christiana Fashion Center – which is now attracting some familiar marquees to go with its core of new-to-the-market retailers.

GREENSEG3-4-22-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss The Christiana Fashion Center and other retail news form the First State. Listen • 11:19

As Delaware's backyard beekeeping grows, the effort to develop a state pollinator protection plan becomes more crucial. Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen examines the importance of that plan.

GREENSEG4-4-22-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s Eli Chen takes a look at where the state's pollinator protection plan stands. Listen • 8:44

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media Megan Pauly tells us about a unique take on riding the rails – rail bike rides coming to the Wilmington & Western Railroad for the next two months.