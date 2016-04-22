© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

The Green - April 22, 2016

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published April 22, 2016 at 11:07 PM EDT
the_green_small_web.jpg

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Delaware’s presidential primary is just days away and on the Democratic side supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders aren’t just battling to win over voters. Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson looks at the effort to woo super delegates to Sanders’ side.

GREENSEG1-4-22-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson reports on efforts by Sanders supports to sway First State super delegates sway from Hillary Clinton.

The surge of creative activity in Wilmington isn’t limited to the city’s emerging Creative District.  We introduce you to Barrel of Makers, a collaborative community of tech geeks and crafters, is settling into a space near Trolley Square.

GREENSEG2-4-22-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss Barrel of Makers and other creative collaborations and maker spaces in Wilmington.

We update progress at Christiana Fashion Center – which is now attracting some familiar marquees to go with its core of new-to-the-market retailers.

GREENSEG3-4-22-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss The Christiana Fashion Center and other retail news form the First State.

As Delaware's backyard beekeeping grows, the effort to develop a state pollinator protection plan becomes more crucial.  Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen examines the importance of that plan.

GREENSEG4-4-22-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media’s Eli Chen takes a look at where the state's pollinator protection plan stands.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media Megan Pauly tells us  about a unique take on riding the rails – rail bike rides coming to the Wilmington & Western Railroad for the next two months.

GREENSEG5-4-22-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly takes a ride on a rail bike, and tells us about the company bringing the unique opportunity to the First State.

Delaware Headlines
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media
Related Content
Load More