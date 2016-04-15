The Green - April 15, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Delaware’s presidential primary is just over a week away. In the contested GOP contest, the stakes are high for Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kaisch, even though only 16 delegates are at stake in the First State. We talk the Delaware Republican Party’s former executive director John Fluharty about the GOP presidential primary landscape.

GREENSEG1-4-15-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interview former Delaware Republican Party exec. director John Fluharty about Delaware's GOP presidential primary. Listen • 13:19

Bills addressing firearm background checks, pay equality for women and voting for district school boards and referendum showed up at Legislative Hall this week. Political reporter James Dawson stops by to tell about them.

GREENSEG2-4-15-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss this week's top stories in Delaware's General Assembly. Listen • 8:09

Christiana Care is part of a growing trend to integrate mental health professionals into the primary care setting to identify issues like depression sooner. Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly explains how it works – and the initial feedback to it.

GREENSEG3-4-15-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly reports on an evidence-based practice that's integrating primary care with behavioral healthcare in the First State. Listen • 9:14

Later this month, literary fans around the world will celebrate Shakespeare on the 400th anniversary of his death. The Delaware Shakespeare Festival is joining in with a unique performance in Wilmington that you’ll learn about in our Arts Playlist.

GREENSEG4-4-15-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews David Stradley, producing artistic director of Delaware Shakespeare Festival, about the group's Shakespeare Day performance. Listen • 7:19

In this week’s Enlighten Me, science reporter Eli Chen chats with a University of Delaware professor about a unique MRI machine now at UD – and how it will help researchers there learn more about our brains.