The Green - March 11, 2016

March 23rd is shaping up to be “Super Wednesday” in Delaware. Three school districts are asking residents to approve tax hikes to pay for capital projects, operating costs or both. We delve into the three proposals from Brandywine, Cape Henlopen, and Christina going before votes later this month.

referendumfull.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss Delaware's "Super Wednesday" school referendums in Brandywine, Cape Henlopen and Christina School Districts March 23rd. Listen • 16:10

Delaware’s General Assembly was back at work this week in Dover. Delaware Public Media’s James Dawson stops by to take us behind the headlines generated at Legislative Hall.

greenseg3_-3-11-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and DPM political reporter James Dawson examine the happenings this week in the Delaware General Assembly. Listen • 8:19

Lawmakers attempting to repeal Delaware's death penalty are putting their efforts on hold while waiting for a decision by the state Supreme Court on the constitutionality of the way the First State handles capital punishment cases. We talk to a local law professor about what Delaware’s highest court will be examining in its review.

GREENSEG4-3-11-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Widener Univ. Delaware Law School professor Judy Ritter about the Delaware Supreme Court's review to the First State's death penalty statute. Listen • 11:49

This week, the University of Delaware celebrated the grand opening of its 8,500 square foot nanofabrication facility -- containing the cutting edge resources to help scientists turn nanotech prototypes into reality. In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen speaks to the co-director of the new facility.