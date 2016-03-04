© 2021
Delaware Headlines

The Green - March 4, 2016

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published March 4, 2016 at 3:37 PM EST
the_green_small_web.jpg

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

With hundreds of new poultry operations opening on the Delmarva Peninsula, municipalities are left with a big challenge: how to support an industry that drives their economies without harming the environment.  We look at how Delaware and its neighbors are trying to strike that balance.

GREENSEG1-3-4-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik visits a rural Virginia Eastern Shore town to see the challenges of managing the growing poultry industry on the local level -- with inconsistent approaches all across the peninsula.

Snow geese have been harder to find in the First State this winter. We'll tell you why and give you a few tips on where to look for them before they all head back north in our latest iSeeChange feature.

GREENSEG2-3-4-16.mp3
In our latest story for the iSeeChange series, Delaware Public Media's Eli Chen looks into the whereabouts of snow geese.

Delaware Public Media’s James Dawson sits down for a conversation with Dogfish Head Founder and President Sam Calagione about his new book – Off-Centered Leadership: The Dogfish Head Guide to Motivation, Collaboration & Smart Growth.

GREENSEG3-3-4-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's James Dawson talks to Dogfish Head Brewery founder and president Sam Calagione about his latest book, "Off-Centered Leadership," and his personal evolution through growing his business.

The National Federation of State High School Associations is recognizing a long-time Delaware high school coach and athletics administrator.  This summer, Tower Hill Athletic Director and former William Penn High wrestling coach Jack Holloway will enter the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame.  We talk to Holloway about his career and the state of high school sports.

GREENSEG4-3-4-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Tower Hill Athletic Director and former William Penn High wrestling coach Jack Holloway about being inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we take you to Wilmington’s Brandywine Zoo to see what’s new there as the spring approaches.

GREENSEG5-3-4-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Eli Chen tours the Brandywine Zoo.

