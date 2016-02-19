The Green - February 19, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

The death of Justice Antonin Scalia and the question of who will replace him on the U.S. Supreme Court made headlines all week. We talk with a local constitutional law professor about Scalia’s legacy and what’s next for nation’s highest court.

GREENSEG1-2-19-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware Law School Constitutional law professor Mary Brigid McManamon about Justice Antonin Scalia's legacy and the future of the U.S, Supreme Court. Listen • 9:30

Wilmington is making a concerted push to get more people employed and empowered through nontraditional means – including online methods. Our Annie Ropeik speaks with a Wilmington City Councilman at the forefront of those efforts.

GREENSEG2-2-19-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik speaks with Wilmington City Councilman Darius Brown about his City to Work programs and the first year of the city's use of Tweet My Jobs. Listen • 10:43

Results of a new student survey about sexual assault and misconduct on the University of Delaware's campus is out this week. We delve into the numbers with UD's Title IX coordinator Susan Groff.

GREENSEG3-2-19-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik speaks to University of Delaware Title IX coordinator Sue Groff about the results of UD's first-ever sexual misconduct survey. Listen • 8:24

Later this month a pair of Delaware Symphony Orchestra concerts will be recorded to make an album. We learn more about the concerts and the album project from DSO Executive Director Alan Jordan in our Arts Playlist.

GREENSEG4-2-19-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Alan Jordan. Listen • 11:16

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we meet a team of seniors at Concord High School whose invention is one of five finalists in a national engineering competition.