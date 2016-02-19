The Green - February 19, 2016
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
The death of Justice Antonin Scalia and the question of who will replace him on the U.S. Supreme Court made headlines all week. We talk with a local constitutional law professor about Scalia’s legacy and what’s next for nation’s highest court.
Wilmington is making a concerted push to get more people employed and empowered through nontraditional means – including online methods. Our Annie Ropeik speaks with a Wilmington City Councilman at the forefront of those efforts.
Results of a new student survey about sexual assault and misconduct on the University of Delaware's campus is out this week. We delve into the numbers with UD's Title IX coordinator Susan Groff.
Later this month a pair of Delaware Symphony Orchestra concerts will be recorded to make an album. We learn more about the concerts and the album project from DSO Executive Director Alan Jordan in our Arts Playlist.
In this week’s Enlighten Me, we meet a team of seniors at Concord High School whose invention is one of five finalists in a national engineering competition.