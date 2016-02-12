The Green - February 12, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Work to repair dune breaches and restore the salt marshes at Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge is slated to wrap up this summer. We have an update on those efforts and how they’ve held up in the face of recent winter storms from contributor Jon Hurdle.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss restoration work at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge.

The issue of lead in Flint, Michigan’s water continues to make national headline, but drinking water is not the only place lead poses a threat. We talk to a local group that’s also concerned about its presence in paint found in older homes – and learn what they’re doing about it.

Delaware Public Media's Eli Chen reports on a local program that started last year to abate homes that contained high levels of lead.

With spring on the way, commercial and recreational fishermen are gearing up for another season on the water - in Delaware Bay, Atlantic coastal waters and on the Inland Bays. Our Annie Ropeik checks in with Delaware Surf Fishing editor Rich King to learn more about what to expect thus year in the First State's multi-million dollar fisheries.

Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik interviews Delaware Surf Fishing editor Rich King about what to expect in the First State's fisheries this year.

Winter weather has arrived and Delawareans might be tempted to stay inside. But Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter and Michelle Kramer Fitzgerald of Delaware Arts Info aren't letting cold temperatures get in the way of their arts and culture fix. In our Arts Playlist, they offer a preview of upcoming concerts, plays and museum exhibits in the First State.

Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter and Arts in Media's Michelle Kramer-Fitzgerald discuss some upcoming events on the First State arts scene.

Last weekend, over 3,500 people dashed from the shore of Rehoboth Beach into the frigid Atlantic Ocean. And Special Olympics Delaware, the organizer of the event, managed to raise a record $840,000. Delaware Public Media’s Eli Chen went to check out the crowd on Sunday and brought back a few scenes from the beach for this week’s Enlighten Me.