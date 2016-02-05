The Green - February 5, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

The first of 3,500 plaintiffs in a class action suit against DuPont are headed to trial. They say a DuPont chemical plant in West Virginia poisoned their water and company lied about it for years. We talk to a New York Times Magazine reporter who recently profiled the lawyer leading the case – about the suit and what it could mean for corporate and human health in Wilmington.

greenseg1_-_2-5-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik interviews New York Times Magazine contributor Nathaniel Rich about the class action suit against DuPont over PFOA. Listen • 11:25

With a mix of quirky lyrics and over the top theatrics, Wilmington duo Hot Breakfast call their musical genre- " dork rock." We chat with the musicians in this week's Arts Playlist and hear a couple of songs recorded at our Delaware Public Media studio.

GREENSEG2-2-5-16.mp3 Part 1 - Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interviews Hot Breakfast! and studio performance of "Kids Today." Listen • 9:20

GREENSEG3-2-5-16.mp3 Part 2 - Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interviews Hot Breakfast! and studio performance of "Hole in Your Pants." Listen • 9:37

A new student mural celebrating Black History Month was unveiled at The Delaware Art Museum this week. We’ll tell you how the program behind it gives kids with limited access to art education a chance to explore that world.

GREENSEG4-2-5-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Arts educator and artist Chad Cortez Everett about the Delaware Art Museum's student mural project. Listen • 5:15

And in this week’s Enlighten Me, we learn more about “Say Something” - the latest violence prevention film produced by Christiana Care’s Trauma Program and its partners that addresses the violence seen and experienced by elementary school aged children.