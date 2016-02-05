The Green - February 5, 2016
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
The first of 3,500 plaintiffs in a class action suit against DuPont are headed to trial. They say a DuPont chemical plant in West Virginia poisoned their water and company lied about it for years. We talk to a New York Times Magazine reporter who recently profiled the lawyer leading the case – about the suit and what it could mean for corporate and human health in Wilmington.
With a mix of quirky lyrics and over the top theatrics, Wilmington duo Hot Breakfast call their musical genre- " dork rock." We chat with the musicians in this week's Arts Playlist and hear a couple of songs recorded at our Delaware Public Media studio.
A new student mural celebrating Black History Month was unveiled at The Delaware Art Museum this week. We’ll tell you how the program behind it gives kids with limited access to art education a chance to explore that world.
And in this week’s Enlighten Me, we learn more about “Say Something” - the latest violence prevention film produced by Christiana Care’s Trauma Program and its partners that addresses the violence seen and experienced by elementary school aged children.