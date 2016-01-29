The Green - January 29, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Gov. Jack Markell offered his 2016 budget proposal this week – a 4.1 billion dollar plan that include a pay raise for state workers, but higher healthcare premiums for them as well. We have details and reaction from lawmakers.

GREEN-SEG1-1-29-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's "The Green" looks at Gov. Markell's proposed budget and initial lawmaker reaction. Listen • 7:34

Last weekend’s winter storm took a toll on the Delaware coast. Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen visited areas hit hard to hear from local officials and scientists working to measure the impact.

GREENSEG2-1-29-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s Eli Chen reports from areas along the First State coast and looks at the sustainability of beach nourishment tactics. Listen • 7:04

As the nation marks the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act, Delaware's preservation advocates reflect on their achievements, and on the challenges they face, including what they call "demolition by neglect."

GREENSEG3-1-29-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss historic preservation efforts in Delaware. Listen • 10:44

In this month’s History Matters, we learn more about the work of the Jewish Historical Society of Delaware.

GREENSEG4-1-29-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews the Jewish Historical Society of Delaware's president, Dan Kristol, and its archivist Gail Pietrzyk in this month's History Matters. Listen • 10:54

All Delaware students must earn two world language credits to graduate but that can be a hurdle for a student from a non-English background. Now a there's a program that offers students the ability to take language proficiency tests in their native language. In this week’s Enlighten Me - we discuss English language learning with Michael Watson, Chief Academic officer for the Delaware Department of Education.