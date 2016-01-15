© 2021
Delaware Headlines

The Green - January 15, 2016

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published January 15, 2016 at 1:38 PM EST
the_green_itunes_1400.png

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Lawmakers are back in Dover for a new legislative session.  Political reporter James Dawson offers a look at the key stories from a busy first week – and offers analysis of what may lie ahead.

greenseg1-_1-15-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss what to expect from the new General Assembly session.

Vice President Joe Biden’s “moonshot” to cure cancer got support President Obama in this week’s State of the Union. But how realistic is it?  We talk to a local cancer specialist about one promising avenue being pursued.

greenseg2-_1-15-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik interviews Dr. Raj Rajasekaren about the possible role gene sequencing could play in curing cancer.

The Delaware Division of the Arts is rewarding some local artists with its annual Artist Fellowships awards.  In our Arts Playlist, we bring you a conversation with Masters Fellowship Winner - writer Ramona DeFelice Long,

greenseg3-_1-15-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interviews Delaware Division of the Arts Masters Fellowship Winner - writer Ramona DeFelice Long.

Science reporter Eli Chen brings us a new ISeeChange feature, which seeks to understand why we’re seeing some bugs usually not out this time of year.

greenseg4-_1-15-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen examines the impact unusually warm winter temperatures could have on various bugs and insects in out latest iSeeChange feature.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, contributor Eileen Dallabrida examines the growing number of first time marriages after age 50.

greenseg5-_1-15-16.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss the growing number people over 50 getting married for the first time

