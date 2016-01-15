The Green - January 15, 2016
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
Lawmakers are back in Dover for a new legislative session. Political reporter James Dawson offers a look at the key stories from a busy first week – and offers analysis of what may lie ahead.
Vice President Joe Biden’s “moonshot” to cure cancer got support President Obama in this week’s State of the Union. But how realistic is it? We talk to a local cancer specialist about one promising avenue being pursued.
The Delaware Division of the Arts is rewarding some local artists with its annual Artist Fellowships awards. In our Arts Playlist, we bring you a conversation with Masters Fellowship Winner - writer Ramona DeFelice Long,
Science reporter Eli Chen brings us a new ISeeChange feature, which seeks to understand why we’re seeing some bugs usually not out this time of year.
In this week’s Enlighten Me, contributor Eileen Dallabrida examines the growing number of first time marriages after age 50.