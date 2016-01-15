The Green - January 15, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Lawmakers are back in Dover for a new legislative session. Political reporter James Dawson offers a look at the key stories from a busy first week – and offers analysis of what may lie ahead.

greenseg1-_1-15-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss what to expect from the new General Assembly session. Listen • 10:23

Vice President Joe Biden’s “moonshot” to cure cancer got support President Obama in this week’s State of the Union. But how realistic is it? We talk to a local cancer specialist about one promising avenue being pursued.

greenseg2-_1-15-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik interviews Dr. Raj Rajasekaren about the possible role gene sequencing could play in curing cancer. Listen • 12:05

The Delaware Division of the Arts is rewarding some local artists with its annual Artist Fellowships awards. In our Arts Playlist, we bring you a conversation with Masters Fellowship Winner - writer Ramona DeFelice Long,

greenseg3-_1-15-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interviews Delaware Division of the Arts Masters Fellowship Winner - writer Ramona DeFelice Long. Listen • 10:01

Science reporter Eli Chen brings us a new ISeeChange feature, which seeks to understand why we’re seeing some bugs usually not out this time of year.

greenseg4-_1-15-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen examines the impact unusually warm winter temperatures could have on various bugs and insects in out latest iSeeChange feature. Listen • 6:30

In this week’s Enlighten Me, contributor Eileen Dallabrida examines the growing number of first time marriages after age 50.