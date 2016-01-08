The Green - January 8, 2016

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

2015 was a year of rising racial tensions between police and the public, and a focus on criminal justice reform in Delaware and nationwide. We talk to state ACLU executive director Kathleen MacRae about where things stand on these issues in the First State and where change could come in 2016.

GREENSEG01-1-8-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik speaks with Delaware ACLU executive director Kathleen MacRae for a look back at a year of protests, high-profile police-involved shootings and racial tensions with cops. Listen • 15:14

Legislation coming to the General Assembly looks to vastly expand afterschool programs at high-need schools in the state. We offer a first look at House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst’s SAIL program proposal.

GREENSEG02-1-8-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne examines proposed legislation to expand afterschool programs in the First State. Listen • 10:14

Our Arts Playlist features a conversation with the Executive Director of the Biggs Museum of American Art Charles Guerin about his efforts during his first year on the job.

GREENSEG03-1-8-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s Cathy Carter interviews Biggs Museum executive director Charles Guerin. Listen • 10:44

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we introduce you to a UD researcher using a unique way to communicate about her work – children’s books.