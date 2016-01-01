The Green - January 1, 2016
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
This week, we look at some of our favorite segments from 2015.
Last summer, we examined the LGBT community’s roots in the First State and the long legislative road it took to gain equal rights in Delaware. We revisit our two-part History Matters on Delaware’s LGBT community.
GREENSEG1-1-1-16.mp3
The Green revisits a two part History Matters focusing on the LGBT community in the First State.
And a number of musicians and singers visited us in 2015 to chat and play– among them - Wilmington’s Angela Sheik. We bring you conversation and music from Angela Sheik.
GREENSEG2-101016.mp3
Angela Sheik visited with our Cathy Carter last fall to discuss her career and play a pair of songs
We also head back to our science desk for our piece on research being done at UD to examine concussion risk in soccer.
GREENSEG3-1-1-16.mp3
Science Reporter Eli Chen took us to the University of Delaware last summer to learn about research to better understand the risks that come with heading.