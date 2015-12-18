The Green - December 18, 2015

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Delaware is no stranger to chicken farms, but small family operations are giving way to factory-style complexes – often, right in people's backyards. Delaware Public Media’s Annie Ropeik look at the state of chicken farm oversight in the First State. (Additional material on this story can be found here.)

Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik reports on state oversight of two huge new chicken farms -- and why neighbors and county-level officials say existing regulations may not be enough.

Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen gets a local perspective on the recently completed Paris climate summit from someone who was there: UD professor John Byrne. She also looks at UD biofuel research that could help nations reach the greenhouse gas emission reduction goals agreed to at the summit.

Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen interviews University of Delaware professor of Energy and Climate Policy John Byrne about his experiences at the Paris climate summit and examines research at the Univ. of Delaware to develop low-cost algal biofuels.

While men are well represented in the annals of art history, the works of female artists have generally been glossed over. The Delaware Art Museum aims to change that with "Poetry in Beauty" the Pre-Raphaelite Art of Marie Spartali Stillman. In our Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Cathy Carter chats with the exhibition’s curators.

Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interviews the co-curators of "Poetry in Beauty" - London based art historian Jan Marsh and Margaretta Frederick, Chief Curator at the Delaware Art Museum.

This year, The Delaware Historical Society’s Center for African American Heritage presented a series of short documentaries about prominent African Americans called Voices of the Elders. In this month’s History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Anne Hoffman talks to one of the producers of those films, Dr. Jeanne Nutter.

History Matters examines the Delaware Historical Society's Center for African American Heritage's series of short documentaries about prominent African Americans called "Voices of the Elders."

Our Enlighten Me segment is dedicated again this week to pieces produced this fall by Generation Voice - our youth media program. It’s an ongoing collaboration between Delaware Public Media and the Brandywine School District, housed at Mount Pleasant High School.