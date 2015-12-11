The Green - December 11, 2015

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

The push for Delaware to offer a formal apology for its role in slavery got a boost this week when Gov. Markell backed it publicly. We talk DSU History/Political Science prof. Sam Hoff, a slavery apology advocate, about Markell's support and why he and others are seeking an apology.



GREENSEG1-12-11-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews DSU professor and slavery apology advocate Sam Hoff. Listen • 13:39

Looking for STEM-related gift ideas for the budding scientist or engineer in your family? Delaware Public Media's Annie Roepik talked to UD's College of Engineering about a unique list of suggestions its compiled.

GREENSEG2-12-11-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik speaks with the University of Delaware's Melissa Jurist about her low-cost STEM gift ideas. Listen • 8:39

Jennifer Holliday, best known for her performance in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls, is performing in Delaware this week. In our Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter chats with Holliday about her career and advocacy work for mental health.

GREENSEG3-12-11-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interviews Jennifer Holliday Listen • 12:19

In this week's Enlighten Me, we check in with our Generation Voice project at Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District to hear some samples of student work produced this fall.