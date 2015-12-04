The Green - December 4, 2015

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

An alternative stock exchange planned in Wilmington offers the promise of bringing jobs and business to the area. The start-up Delaware Board of Trade is developing exchange and we talked to one of its board directors, Dennis Toner, a former aide to Vice President Joe Biden, about what it is and its potential.



GREENSEG01-12-4-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews the Delaware Board of Trade's Dennis Toner. Listen • 12:14

This year's open enrollment period for Obamacare health care plans continues this month. Officials say those renewing can shop around and cut their costs, but how likely is that? Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik takes a look.

GREENSEG2-12-4-2015.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik breaks down the numbers on potential savings by switching health care plans. Listen • 4:20

In this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter chats with director Barry Levinson about his career and his new Broadway bound musical adaptation of the movie Diner, playing this month at the Delaware Theatre Company.

GREENSEG3-12042015.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter interviews Barry Levinson. Listen • 9:59

Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen takes us to a University of Delaware laboratory where researchers are creating exoskeletons for infants with development delays that are fashionable and functional.

GREENSEG4-1242015.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s Eli Chen visits a UD laboratory creating fashionable and functional infant exoskeletons. Listen • 7:15

In this week's Enlighten Me, we chat with the retiring poet laureate of Delaware, JoAnn Balingit.

GREENSEG5-12042015.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter's interview with Delaware Poet Laureate JoAnn Balingit earlier this year. Listen • 11:10



