The Green - December 4, 2015
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
An alternative stock exchange planned in Wilmington offers the promise of bringing jobs and business to the area. The start-up Delaware Board of Trade is developing exchange and we talked to one of its board directors, Dennis Toner, a former aide to Vice President Joe Biden, about what it is and its potential.
This year's open enrollment period for Obamacare health care plans continues this month. Officials say those renewing can shop around and cut their costs, but how likely is that? Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik takes a look.
In this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter chats with director Barry Levinson about his career and his new Broadway bound musical adaptation of the movie Diner, playing this month at the Delaware Theatre Company.
Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen takes us to a University of Delaware laboratory where researchers are creating exoskeletons for infants with development delays that are fashionable and functional.
In this week's Enlighten Me, we chat with the retiring poet laureate of Delaware, JoAnn Balingit.