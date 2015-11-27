The Green - November 27, 2015

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:

Red light cameras in Wilmington and around the state are supposed to help lower the number of crashes at busy or dangerous intersections – but are they? Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik examines what we know and don’t know about how effective red light cameras are.

Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik reports on how red light camera programs are working in Dover and Wilmington.

While Delaware is trying to get its oyster aquaculture industry off the ground, it's already booming in nearby states. We learn more about the state of the oyster aquaculture industry in the Delmarva region.

Contributor Joel McCord of WYPR in Baltimore examines the state of oyster aquaculture in the Delmarva region.

The Saint John's Bible blends old-world calligraphy with contemporary art -- and took an international group of craftsmen and biblical scholars 15 years to complete. In our Arts Playlist, we preview "Illuminating the Word: The Saint John's Bible" exhibit opening next week at The Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover.

Delaware Public Media's Cathy Carter gets a preview of the "Illuminating the Word" exhibit with Tim Ternes, Director of the Saint John's Bible.

In this month's History Matters, Delaware Public Media's Anne Hoffman visits Delaware’s Nanticoke tribe to hear about its efforts to maintain its identity.

History Matters examines the Nanitcoke Tribe of Delaware's fight to maintain its identity.

Students in our Generation Voice project at Mount Pleasant High School are participating in The Great Listen. It’s a StoryCorps oral history project that encourages high school kids to sit down with someone older -- like a parent, grandparent or community leader -- listen deeply, and record their stories. We bring you some of their contributions to StoryCorps “The Great Listen" in this week's Enlighten Me.